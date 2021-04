Koepke signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Lightning on Tuesday.

A sixth-round draft pick in 2018, Koepke spent the last three seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Over the last two campaigns, he posted 31 goals and 25 assists across 62 games. The 22-year-old will play out the rest of this season on a PTO with AHL Syracuse, so his entry-level deal will kick in next year.