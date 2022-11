Koepke scored a milestone goal and delivered a team-high five hits during Sunday's 6-3 victory over the Capitals.

Koepke, a rookie, is slowly earning more ice time. The 2018 sixth-round draft pick opened the season with 7:51 against the Rangers on Oct. 11. Six appearances later, he broke the 10-minute barrier against the Sharks on Oct. 29. During his 13th outing Sunday, Koepke scored his first goal during a season-high 12:14.