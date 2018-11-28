The Lightning recalled Ingram from AHL Syracuse on Wednesday.

Ingram has been solid in the minors this season, maintaining a 2.52 GAA and .918 save percentage through 10 appearances. Assuming he's still with the big club, the 21-year-old netminder could make his NHL debut during Tampa Bay's next back-to-back set, which starts with a road game against the Devils on Monday.

