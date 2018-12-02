Lightning's Connor Ingram: Bumped down a rank
The Lightning reassigned Ingram to AHL Syracuse on Sunday.
The 21-year-old didn't make his NHL debut during this stint, so he'll look to continue his development in Syracuse. He's had a solid AHL season with a .918 save percentage in 10 games, posting a 7-3-0 record.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...