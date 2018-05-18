Ingram finished his first pro season 20-11-2 with a 2.33 GAA and .914 save percentage in 35 games with the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL.

He spent the season in a rotating tandem and managed some pretty consistent performances as a rookie, along with a few flashes of brilliance. Ingram remains a long way from NHL play, especially behind the stud named Andrei Vasilevskiy in the Bolts' net.