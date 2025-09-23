Kurth (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup for Tuesday's road exhibition game against the Predators, according to Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Kurth sustained an undisclosed injury prior to the start of training camp in a prospects game against the Panthers. The Minnesota native was selected by the Lightning in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Kurth notched one assist across five appearances with AHL Syracuse in 2024-25.