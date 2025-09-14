Kurth suffered an undisclosed injury in Saturday's prospects game versus the Panthers, and he'll be evaluated in the coming days, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Kurth was checked and went face first into the boards early in the contest. The Lightning are not practicing Sunday, so more information may not be available until Monday at the earliest. The 22-year-old Kurth is playing in his first full professional season after signing out of the University of Minnesota in the spring.