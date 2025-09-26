Kurth (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup against Carolina on Friday, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Kurth made the jump to the professional ranks last season, logging five games for AHL Syracuse in which he notched one assist, two PIM and a plus-1 rating. Selected by the Lightning in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL Draft, the University of Minnesota product was likely going to spend the bulk of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors even without missing camp time due to his undisclosed injury.