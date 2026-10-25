Geekie scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

Geekie snapped an eight-game point drought with the tally. He's played in all 11 contests for the Lightning this season, though he has primarily functioned in a bottom-six role. Geekie has two goals, 14 shots on net, 31 hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. His spot on the second power-play unit gives him a slightly higher floor, but he won't be a strong fantasy option until he's seeing steady top-six minutes.