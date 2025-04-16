Geekie scored a goal, levied six hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

Geekie has scored in each of the last two games since he was recalled from AHL Syracuse. He looks like a player that isn't interested in heading back to the minors, though he'll have to keep his play up heading into the postseason to keep his spot in the lineup. For the season, Geekie has eight goals, 14 points, 59 shots on net, 96 hits and 16 PIM over 51 appearances.