Geekie had a goal and an assist in an 8-1 win over San Jose on Thursday.

He earned the game's third star for his effort. Geekie had gone five games without a point prior to this burst. The young forward has four goals, four assists and 29 shots in 24 contests this season. Geekie is averaging 12:51 this season, but he played a season-high 16:14 on Thursday. His ice time is trending up over the last four games, and that speaks to his coach's growing confidence in his game. Geekie sits behind Brayden Point and Anthony Cirelli, so he's not going up the lineup any time soon. But more ice time almost always presents more opportunities, even on a scoring third line.