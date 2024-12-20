Geekie logged an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Geekie has picked up four points over his last seven contests. The 20-year-old rookie is up to 10 points, 38 shots on net, 48 hits and a plus-5 rating through 30 games. He's not producing at a particularly high level, but it's still worth keeping an eye on his performance -- he's in a second-line role at even strength and playing on the second power-play unit. Geekie could grow his offense as the season progresses.