Geekie scored a goal on four shots, doled out four hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.

Geekie spent over two months with AHL Syracuse, working on further development after spending the first four months of the campaign in the NHL. He slotted onto the third line in his first game since getting called back up, and he scored at 14:21 of the second period. The 20-year-old could get a chance to play in the postseason since the Lightning are dealing with injuries to Oliver Bjorkstrand (lower body) and Luke Glendening. Geekie has seven goals, 13 points, 58 shots on net, 90 hits and a minus-4 rating over his first 50 NHL appearances.