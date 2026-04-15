Geekie was reassigned to the minors Wednesday, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Geekie saw action in 14 games for the Lightning this year, registering one goal, two assists and 10 shots while averaging 9:54 of ice time. With Geekie headed down to the minors, the club brought up Jakob Pelletier and Mitchell Chaffee. This likely won't be the last time Geekie shifts between levels.