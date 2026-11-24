Geekie (shoulder) underwent surgery Monday and is expected to miss 4-5 months.

Geekie is in line to miss the majority of the 2026-27 campaign following Tuesday's news. It's a tough break for the 22-year-old forward, as he had carved out an everyday role for the Lightning. Prior to going down, he compiled four goals, five points, 27 shots on net, 59 hits and eight blocked shots across 20 appearances. Given his 4-5 month timeline for return, he'll have a chance to return in late March or early April, barring he's not shut down for the year.