Lightning's Conor Geekie: Tallies twice for Syracuse
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Geekie scored two goals in AHL Syracuse's 5-3 win over Rochester on Friday.
Geekie picked up where he left off in the AHL after a stint with the Lightning in March. At the AHL level, he has three goals and five assists during a five-game point streak. The talented forward has 16 goals, 54 points and a plus-13 rating across 49 appearances for the Crunch this year, but he's added just two assists in 11 outings with the Lightning.
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