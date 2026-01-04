Geekie scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Syracuse's 6-0 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.

Geekie earned his first multi-point effort in eight games during this lopsided victory. He's been doing just about everything right for the Crunch, picking up nine goals and 20 helpers in 28 appearances this season. Geekie's sustained success on offense could help him earn another call-up later in 2025-26.