Sheary skated on a line with Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli in Monday's preseason loss to Carolina. He scored a goal.

Sheary is a capable winger when slotted beside the right line mates, and at first glance, it appears as though he has found a good match. Together, the trio had three scoring chances to just one against. And they generated 15 shot attempts while surrendering only six. If Sheary sticks on line two, it would mean he would likely skate with Cirelli and Steven Stamkos. In that situation, he could be a late round gem.