Sheary (upper body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

The Lightning used the cap space to bring up defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Mitchell Chaffee from AHL Syracuse on Tuesday. Tampa Bay has a flu bug circulating through the team, so reinforcements were deemed to be necessary. Sheary practiced Monday and appears to be nearing a return to the lineup. He is eligible to be activated whenever he is ready to play.