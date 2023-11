Sheary (upper body) was placed on the injured reserve list Wednesday, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Sheary sustained the injury during Tuesday's 5-3 win over Montreal. He has a goal and three points in 13 contests this season. The 31-year-old will be eligible to be activated off injured reserve in time for Tampa Bay's contest against Chicago on Nov. 16. In the meantime, Waltteri Merela was called up from AHL Syracuse on Wednesday.