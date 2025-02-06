Sheary was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Thursday.

Sheary hasn't played in the NHL since Nov. 30 versus the Maple Leafs. Even when he was on the NHL roster, the two-time Stanley Cup champion failed to register a point while generating four PIM, three shots and two hits while averaging 11:21 of ice time. While it could be just a precautionary move, the decision to add Sheary to the roster doesn't bode well for Nick Paul's (undisclosed) availability against the Senators on Thursday.