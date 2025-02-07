Sheary was loaned to AHL Syracuse on Friday.
Sheary was recalled Thursday and accumulated no stats in 11:18 of action versus Ottawa. Sheary has played five games at the NHL level this season with three shots on goal, two hits and no points.
