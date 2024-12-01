Sheary was assigned to AHL Syracuse on Sunday, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.
Sheary played in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Toronto, earning three shots on goal and one hit in 12:18 of ice time. It's unclear if Sheary's return to the minors bodes well for the availability of injured forwards Nikita Kucherov (undisclosed), Nick Paul (undisclosed) or Mitchell Chaffee (undisclosed) because Tampa Bay is off until Thursday versus Winnipeg.
