Sheary had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 loss to Calgary on Thursday.

Sheary tied the game 1-1 in the first period when he tapped in a backdoor pass. It was his first goal in 36 games (Nov. 2), a span where he managed just eight assists. The 31-year-old Sheary is mired on a lower line in Tampa Bay and isn't really a fantasy asset. Nice night, though.