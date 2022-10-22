Perry recorded a power-play assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Panthers.
Perry was the secondary distributor on Brayden Point's game-winning goal in overtime. The former has points in two of the five games that he's played so far, with a goal and two helpers comprising his total.
