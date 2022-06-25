Perry logged two assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 5.

Perry set up a Jan Rutta goal in the first period and added the secondary helper on a Nikita Kucherov power-play marker in the second. The two-point effort was Perry's first since Game 1 of the second round versus the Panthers. The 37-year-old continues to provide a gritty veteran presence on the third line and first power-play unit. He's collected six goals, five helpers, 42 shots, 22 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-2 rating in 22 playoff outings.