Perry posted an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Perry helped out on Vladislav Namestnikov's game-tying goal in the third period. This was Perry's first assist since Jan. 16, but he remained productive with four goals over 10 games in that span. The 37-year-old winger doesn't generate offense or log ice time like he used to, but he's been a solid bottom-six player this season. He's at 21 points (12 on the power play), 81 shots on net, 56 PIM, 32 hits and a minus-14 rating through 53 appearances.