Perry scored a second-period goal during a 6-2 victory over the visiting Kraken on Tuesday.
Perry notched his fifth goal of the season on the power play at 12:13 of the second period Tuesday, giving the Lightning a 3-1 advantage. The 37-year-old right winger is skating as he did a decade ago, collecting seven points in his past six appearances. Perry, who scored 50 goals with the Ducks in 2010-11, converted on his lone shot on goal during 11:40 of ice time against the Kraken.
