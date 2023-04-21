Perry scored a goal Thursday in a 7-2 loss to Toronto in Game 2.

Perry was in fine form yet again. The Worm was under the Leafs skin throughout and came an assist shy of a Gordie Howe hat trick. Perry fought Justin Holl in the third period after picking up the goal, but faced the ire of fans when it became clear he threw the first punch without dropping his glove. He was serenaded to chants of "Perry Sucks" and a fan was even ejected from the arena for taunting Perry in the box. Perry has a goal in each of the first two games, and four points in that span.