Perry scored a goal Wednesday in a 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 2.

It was his 46th career postseason goal. But even more important than the goal, Perry was at his irritating best against the Leafs' lower lines, dragging them into far too many penalties Wednesday. And the Bolt's power play took advantage. Perry's impact will be felt in ways beyond goals and assists, especially if he can continue to frustrate his opponents into taking silly minor infractions.