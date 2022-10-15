Perry scored a goal and was credited with an assist Friday as the Lightning overwhelmed the Blue Jackets 5-2.

Perry, a former 50-goal scorer, is producing again. It didn't take long for the 37-year-old right winger to record his first points of 2022-23. Last season was a different story. Perry didn't register a point until the Lightning's 10th contest. He went 17 games without a goal but turned it around during the second half. The 2003 first-round draft pick remains confident he can build off last season's 19-goal output, his highest in four seasons.