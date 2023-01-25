Perry scored two goals, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

Both tallies came in the second period as Perry tipped home long-range shots. The 37-year-old had only two points, a goal and an assist, over his prior 15 games, and what fantasy value Perry still possesses comes from his spot on the power play -- he has five goals and 11 points with the man advantage, the first time he's reached double-digit PP points in a season since 2017-18, but only three goals and seven points at even strength through 46 games.