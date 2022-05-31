Perry will likely continue to slot into Brayden Point's (leg) spot on the top power-play unit in the Eastern Conference Final, which starts Wednesday.

Perry scored power-play goals in each of the first two games against the Panthers and finished the four-game series with three goals and an assist. Point's return is possible this postseason, but he hasn't started skating yet. Perry has played 178 postseason games in 14 seasons, and is sixth among active players with 50 playoff goals, including 16 with the man advantage.