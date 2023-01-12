Perry has gone nine games without a point and 11 games without a goal.
Perry is performing in a bottom-six role for Tampa after a long career as a sniper. His last point was an assist December 17 against Montreal and his goal came December 13 against Seattle. Overall, Perry has five goals and nine assists in 39 games. Nine of his 14 points have come on the power play (three PPG, six PPA).
