Perry is not in Sunday's lineup against New Jersey, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.
Perry had suited up in each of the Lightning's first 70 games this season but he appears to be a healthy scratch Sunday. The veteran winger has posted a minus-12 rating with 18 PIM and zero points in his last 14 games. Patrick Maroon will be back in the lineup in a fourth-line role.
