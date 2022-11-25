Perry has gone 13 games without a goal.
Perry got off to a quick start with four points in his first six games, but his offense has all but dried up since. He has just one assist in the next 13 games. Perry does have 21 shots and 15 PIM in that span, but that's slim for fantasy pickings.
