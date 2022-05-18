Perry logged a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Perry tied the game 1-1 with a power-play goal in the second period. He'd later record an assist on Pierre-Edouard Bellemare's eventual game-winner early in the third. The 37-year-old winger now has three goals and an assist in the playoffs after picking up 19 goals and 21 assists in the regular season. Perry should continue to provide some value on Tampa Bay's top power-play unit.