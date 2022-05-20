Perry scored a goal on his lone shot in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Panthers.
Perry opened the scoring on a first-period power play, deflecting a feed from Steven Stamkos past Sergei Bobrovsky. The 37-year-old winger has two goals and an assist through the first two games of the series. Three of his four goals in the postseason have come on the power play.
More News
-
Lightning's Corey Perry: Picks up two points•
-
Lightning's Corey Perry: Tallies on power play•
-
Lightning's Corey Perry: Getting under skin of Leafs•
-
Lightning's Corey Perry: Another power-play goal•
-
Lightning's Corey Perry: Three points in last four games•
-
Lightning's Corey Perry: Assists in back-to-back games•