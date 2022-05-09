Perry scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4.

Perry stretched the Lightning's lead to 5-0 with his second-period tally. The winger has posted two goals on eight shots with a minus-3 rating in four playoff contests. His role with the man advantage makes him intriguing in fantasy, but his even-strength assignment is on the fourth line, so his offense is likely to remain limited.