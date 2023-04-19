Perry had a goal, two assists and seven shots in Tuesday's 7-3 Game 1 win over the Maple Leafs.
The goal and one assist came on the man advantage, but that power-play production was preceded by Perry's helper on Pierre-Edouard Bellemare's tone-setting tally just 1:18 into the game. The 2011 Rocket Richard Trophy winner no longer dominates on a nightly basis at age 37, but Perry's still capable of delivering vintage performances, and he picked a good time for one in the first game of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
