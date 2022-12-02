Perry delivered two assists Thursday in a 4-1 win over the Flyers.

One came on the power play. Perry has three points (one goal, two assists) in his last three games, but the grizzled veteran has just eight points (three goals, five assists) in 23 games. Perry is one game shy of 1,200 regular-season contests, and at this stage, he's on the downslope of his career. There's not much fantasy value here, but it's still fun to watch him put in the proverbial 110 percent every night.