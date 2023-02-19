Perry scored a goal and an assist on one shot in the Lightning's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights on Saturday.

Perry cut the Golden Knights' lead to 4-3 off a nice pass from Victor Hedman. He also added an assist on Vladislav Namestnikov's goal. This game gives Perry points in three of his last five games with four points in that span. On the season, the former Duck has 11 goals and 23 points in 55 games.