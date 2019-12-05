Lightning's Cory Conacher: Back with big club
The Lightning recalled Conacher from AHL Syracuse on Thursday.
Conacher's promotion suggests Alex Killorn (lower body) may not be available for Thursday's matchup with Minnesota. The 29-year-old winger has picked up one helper while averaging 11:04 of ice time in three appearances with the big club this campaign.
