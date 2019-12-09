Play

Lightning's Cory Conacher: Bounces back to big club

The Lightning recalled Conacher from AHL Syracuse on Monday.

Conacher was just sent down to bus league Friday, but the Lightning may be dealing with some injuries to their forward corps ahead of Monday's contest against the Islanders. The 29-year-old forward has played three games with the big club this year, posting a goal and three shots on net.

More News
Our Latest Stories