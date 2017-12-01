Lightning's Cory Conacher: Brought up to big club

The Lightning recalled Conacher from AHL Syracuse on Friday.

Cedric Paquette (suspension) won't be available for Saturday's matchup with San Jose, so Conacher will round out Tampa Bay's depth up front against the Sharks. The 27-year-old forward has racked up seven goals and 15 points in 18 games in the minors this season.

