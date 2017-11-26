Lightning's Cory Conacher: Demoted Sunday

Conacher was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Sunday.

The second-term Lightning was given somewhat of a raw deal in being sent down Sunday, as he potted a goal and finished with a plus-1 rating in the lone game he played during his recall. That said, even if Conacher is recalled again, don't expect him to replicate that type of production consistently.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop