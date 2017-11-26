Lightning's Cory Conacher: Demoted Sunday
Conacher was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Sunday.
The second-term Lightning was given somewhat of a raw deal in being sent down Sunday, as he potted a goal and finished with a plus-1 rating in the lone game he played during his recall. That said, even if Conacher is recalled again, don't expect him to replicate that type of production consistently.
