Lightning's Cory Conacher: Inks one-year deal

Conacher signed a one-year, $700,000 contract extension with Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

Conacher, who was also waived by the Lightning on Wednesday, will thus remain with Tampa Bay through the 2019-20 campaign. The 28-year-old winger is nothing more than an organizational depth option at this stage in his career, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his status.

