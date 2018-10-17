Lightning's Cory Conacher: Inks one-year deal
Conacher signed a one-year, $700,000 contract extension with Tampa Bay on Wednesday.
Conacher, who was also waived by the Lightning on Wednesday, will thus remain with Tampa Bay through the 2019-20 campaign. The 28-year-old winger is nothing more than an organizational depth option at this stage in his career, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his status.
More News
-
Lightning's Cory Conacher: Placed on waivers•
-
Lightning's Cory Conacher: Not expected to play•
-
Lightning's Cory Conacher: Prohibited from taking contact•
-
Lightning's Cory Conacher: Scores Bolts lone goal Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Cory Conacher: Tallies two goals•
-
Lightning's Cory Conacher: May be demoted despite strong play•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...