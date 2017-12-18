Lightning's Cory Conacher: May be demoted despite strong play

Despite his recent solid performance, Conacher may find himself sent down to the minors soon, reports the Tampa Times.

He played in his eighth game of the season Saturday. Once Conacher reaches 10 cumulative games or 30 days up in the NHL, he will have to clear waivers to get sent back to AHL Syracuse. There is a chance the Bolts will swap Conacher out of the lineup after Tuesday's game and replace him with someone from the minors.