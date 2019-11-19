Lightning's Cory Conacher: Moves up to NHL
The Lightning recalled Conacher from AHL Syracuse on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old has skated in 16 games with Syracuse this season, totaling five goals and seven assists. His promotion ahead of Tuesday's game against the Blues may signal that one of the Lightning's other forwards is tending to an injury.
More News
-
Lightning's Cory Conacher: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Lightning's Cory Conacher: Summoned by parent club•
-
Lightning's Cory Conacher: Inks one-year deal•
-
Lightning's Cory Conacher: Placed on waivers•
-
Lightning's Cory Conacher: Not expected to play•
-
Lightning's Cory Conacher: Prohibited from taking contact•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.