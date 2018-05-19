Lightning's Cory Conacher: Not expected to play
Conacher (undisclosed) is expected to be a healthy scratch for Saturday's Game 5 matchup, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Considering Conacher hasn't played in a game since April 18, it shouldn't come as a surprise he is not going to suit up now that he is healthy. A frequent scratch throughout the regular season, the winger made just 36 appearances for the Lightning, in which he tallied eight goals and four helpers. It will likely take an injury to another forward for the 27-year-old to show up in the lineup the rest of the playoffs.
